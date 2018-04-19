Ranveer Singh shares throwback moment with Snoop Dogg

Mumbai: Actor Ranveer Singh, who will be seen as a street rapper in his next film Gully Boy, shared a throwback photograph with international rapper Snoop Dogg.

Ranveer tweeted the selfie on Thursday.

"Ain't nothing but a G thang. Throw back Thursday the Dogg father... Snoop Dogg," Ranveer captioned the image, hinting at Snoop Dogg's "Nothin' But a G Thang" song.

Ranveer's Gully Boy is helmed by Zoya Akhtar, and he will share screen space with actress Alia Bhatt. The movie is backed by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment.