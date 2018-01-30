Ranveer Singh should do more films with Sanjay Leela Bhansali – Here’s why

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh was ‘discovered’ by Yash Raj Films' scion Aditya Chopra. He was launched by the YRF banner in 2010 in Band Baajaa Baarat in which Ranveer played Bittoo Sharma, a typical Delhi boy-next-door.

Soon after BBB, Ranveer played a conman in YRF’s Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl in 2011. And then he waited for a couple of years to emerge as an actor with a thinking cap. Ranveer played the lead role in Vikramaditya Motwane’s Lootera, inspired by O. Henry's The Last Leaf. Ranveer stunned audiences by his matured performance and thus emerged an actor who proved his versatility.

But it was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela that brought out the best in him. As Ram, a flamboyant rustic young man driven by his passionate love for a woman from the rival gang, Ranveer stole the show.

Post ...Ram Leela, Ranveer did a string of moderately successful films like Gunday, Kill Dil and Dil Dhadakne Do. But it was Bajirao Mastani, a Bhansali directorial again that took his career to soaring heights. As Maratha Peshwa, Ranveer donned a never-seen-before avatar and delivered a performance of a lifetime. He pulled off his role like a pro and proved that the character was tailor-made for him alone.

Aditya Chopra’s comeback directorial – Befikre – which was announced on late filmmaker Yash Chopra’s 83rd birth anniversary, proved to be a dud at the Box Office.

Post Befikre debacle, Ranveer needed a dreamlike character to claim his top spot.

SLB’s Padmaavat gave Ranveer an opportunity of a lifetime. As Alauddin Khilji, Ranveer swallowed everyone else on screen! He overshadowed the rest of the cast by his beast-like performance and personality. From the critics to the audiences, everyone was left spellbound by his act.

Interestingly, whenever Ranveer has worked with Bhansali, he has delievered a blockbuster. Ranveer has three Rs 100 crore films to his credit and no there's no prize for guessing them because they are pretty obvious!

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter Monday to post: "#Padmaavat is @RanveerOfficial’s third film to cross ₹ 100 cr mark [#RamLeela, #BajiraoMastani]… Incidentally, all three were helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali... At the speed it’s racing, #Padmaavat may turn out to be Ranveer’s HIGHEST GROSSER, surpassing #BajiraoMastani. (sic)."

No wonder why Bhansali adores him so much.

Now, do we still need more reasons to prove why Ranveer should keep working with Bhansali?