हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty's bromance on the sets of Simmba is unmissable - See pic

Sonu shared a pic which shows Ranveer pointing towards his well-toned abs. 

Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty&#039;s bromance on the sets of Simmba is unmissable - See pic
Pic courtesy: @SonuSood (Twitter)

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh, Sonu Sood and Rohit Shetty - three men with dashing personalities struck a pose for a candid pic. The trio was on the sets of Simmba and it is apparent that the three had a rocking time on the sets of the film.

Sonu shared a pic which shows Ranveer pointing towards his well-toned abs. The trio is all smiles in the pic and is a sight to behold.

He wrote: "भाई from another आई with my two brothers @RanveerOfficial & Rohit Shetty (sic)."

Ranveer shared the same pic and wrote: "भाई from another आई !!! @SonuSood #RohitShetty #Simmba @karanjohar #SaraAliKhan (sic)."

And Karan Johar, the producer of the film wrote: "SIMMBA!!!!! (sic)."

Check out the pic here:

Simmba is Ranveer's first with Rohit and the filmmaker’s maiden venture with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions banner. The film will also star Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan.

There were reports suggesting that the film may have Ajay Devgn on board for a cameo but the makers haven't yet made any announcement.

Simmba will also mark Ranveer's first film as a police officer and it will be interesting to see how he pulls off this role. 
The film will hit theatres on December 28.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghSonu SoodRohit ShettySimmbaKaran Joharbromance

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close