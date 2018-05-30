Ranveer Singh spotted with moustache, beefed-up body. Is this look for Rohit Shetty's Simmba?

Ranveer Singh is one of the most versatile actors of Hindi film industry and the Bollywood's Alauddin Khilji has never failed to impress movie buffs with his performance. In fact, he becomes drop-dead serious when it comes to preparing himself for a role, which also includes undergoing dramatic transformations.

Recently, Ranveer was clicked outside a gym, sporting a new look. The actor was spotted sporting a thin moustache and a bulked up body. He was wearing blue jersey which he paired with black track pants and white sneakers.

Check out his photos here:

(Photo courtesy: Yogen Shah)

It is believed that Ranveer's latest look is for his upcoming film 'Simmba' which will be directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Karan Johar. It was reported sometime back that the actor had been working extensively and going through rigorous training to attain a beefed-up body for the same.

In the film, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of a cop and it was director Rohit Shetty who asked the actor to transform his physique for the character. "He is very keen that I have big muscles in the film. He has told me -- Jab tu wardi pehenega na to wardi phatni chahiye," Ranveer told IANS.

'Simmba' also features newbie Sara Ali Khan, Sonu Sood and veteran actor Suresh Oberoi. The movie is scheduled to hit the screen on December 28.

Ranveer was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat' playing character of Alauddin Khilji which received extremely positive reviews from audience and critics.

Meanwhile, Ranveer recently wrapped up the shoot for Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy'. Talking about his upcoming films in detail, he told IANS, "I have just completed shooting of 'Gully Boy'. It is a very special story, one that I am closely attached to. It is set against the backdrop of flourishing desi hip-hop scene coming out of Bombay (Mumbai)."

"It is the story which represents Mumbai in its true sense and the city is my hometown, these are my people, this is my language so this is the story I am really attached to. It's an underdog story about a kid who broke through from great adversity in life to make it as a recording artist," he added.

Apart from 'Simmba' and 'Gully Boy', he will also be seen essaying the character of former Indian cricket team captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '1983'.