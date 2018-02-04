Ranveer Singh starrer '83' release date announced—Deets inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying all the appreciation that is coming his way for his brilliant acting in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmaavat'. Ranveer has established himself as an impeccable actor and his fans can't help but look forward to his upcoming films.

The ‘Lootera’ of a million hearts is all set to play World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev in Kabir Khan's '83'.

Underdog India outclassed mighty West Indies by 43 runs in the final played at the Lord's on June 25, 1983, to lift their maiden World Cup under Dev's leadership.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the news. He wrote- "Ranveer Singh. Director Kabir Khan... Mark your calendar... #1983TheFilm to release on 30 Aug 2019... #Reliance #Phantom"

Kabir had earlier told PTI- "Audience knows he is Ranveer and he is going to play the role of Kapil Dev in the film. Today, there is technology to make Ranveer look exactly like him, but that is not the attempt. He needs to get the persona of Dev and yet retain his identity as Ranveer. We want the audience to see and enjoy Ranveer playing Dev,"

He had also said-

"We will be shooting mostly in London, the whole story is what happened in London. We can't shoot for seven-eight days at Lord's, it is not possible. But we do have the permission in place to shoot there. The whole cricket community from all over the world, whether it is the ICC or BCCI is helping. It is such a celebratory story about cricket that any cricketing body would like to support it,"