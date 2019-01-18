हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simmba

Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba' hits jackpot at international Box Office

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Ranveer Singh starrer &#039;Simmba&#039; hits jackpot at international Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of energy star, Ranveer Singh is the man of the moment currently. His latest release 'Simmba' has not only set the domestic market on fire but is continuing its stronghold at the international Box Office as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba crosses $ 12.5 million from international markets, after Week 3... Total till 17 Jan 2019: $ 12.676 million [₹ 90.16 cr]... This one’s a universal success... #Overseas.”

Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

 

