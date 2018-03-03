Ranveer Singh to play this spiritual guru in biopic?

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh made his debut in Yash Raj Films’ Band Baajaa Baarat in 2010 and has now become one of the most sought after actors in Bollywood. The super energetic actor, who has wowed us by his spellbinding performances in films such Lootera, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, may essay Acharya Rajneesh aka Osho in a film, reports suggest.

According to the latest buzz, Karan Johar’s Dharma Production is planning a film on the controversial spiritual guru who became quite popular in the 1970s.

Osho’s teachings were followed by a number of people abroad and he had a number of followers in India too. Late actor Vinod Khanna was one of them. In fact he had quit films when he was at the peak of his career to walk on the path of spirituality. But he returned to acting a few years later.

At the moment, Karan is focussing on Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, a trilogy starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy. But a Bollywood heavyweight that he is, he can handle multiple projects at a time.

Coming back to the rumours doing the rounds about a film on Osho, we are sure Ranveer (if he is zeroed in on for the role) will do a fabulous job.

As Alauddin Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat, Ranveer sent shivers down the spine of many. His performance and appearance in the film were appreciated by the critics and the audiences.

No wonder why he has become producers’ hot favourite!

After Padmaavat’s release, Ranveer started working on Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy post which he will do Kabir Khan’s ’83 and Rohit Shetty’s Simmba.