Ranveer Singh- Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Love Is A Dare’ video will inspire you to put on your dancing shoes

Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Befikre’ may not have done exceptionally well at the Box Office but their performances in the film have outshone everything else. And boy, the two actors are incredibly stunning dancers too!

A video shared by Yash Raj Film’s official Twitter handle is a dancer’s delight and visual treat for sure. Ranveer has danced like a pro and so has Vaani. In fact the two look artists born to dance!

Check out the scintillating moves of the duo in the video embedded below. We bet this will inspire you to put on your dancing shoes:

Directed by Aditya Chopra, ‘Befikre’ which released on December 9 narrated the love story of a quintessential Delhi boy - Dharam - and a free-spirited French girl of Indian origin named Shyra.