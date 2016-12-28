Ranveer Singh- Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Love Is A Dare’ video will inspire you to put on your dancing shoes
Mumbai: Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor’s ‘Befikre’ may not have done exceptionally well at the Box Office but their performances in the film have outshone everything else. And boy, the two actors are incredibly stunning dancers too!
A video shared by Yash Raj Film’s official Twitter handle is a dancer’s delight and visual treat for sure. Ranveer has danced like a pro and so has Vaani. In fact the two look artists born to dance!
Check out the scintillating moves of the duo in the video embedded below. We bet this will inspire you to put on your dancing shoes:
Directed by Aditya Chopra, ‘Befikre’ which released on December 9 narrated the love story of a quintessential Delhi boy - Dharam - and a free-spirited French girl of Indian origin named Shyra.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Priyanka Chopra's befitting reply to haters who are trolling Kareena Kapoor Khan's baby Taimur!
- Vaani Kapoor a part of 'Thugs of Hindostan'? Here's the truth!
- Akshay Kumar's hilarious reaction after smelling his shoe will make your day! - Watch
- Akshay Kumar issues warning in ‘Jolly LL.B 2’ style! And you MUST know why
- Mohammed Shami's wife's dressing row: Dignified and splendid, say Javed and Farhan Akhtar
- Vaani Kapoor a part of 'Thugs of Hindostan'? Here's the truth!
- Aamir Khan's 'Dangal' crosses Rs 150 crore mark at Box Office in five days!
- Priyanka Chopra reacts to Deepika Padukone’s 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' trailer
- Deepika Padukone’s Hollywood flick ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage’ will release in India first – Check out date
- Aamir Khan’s ‘Dangal’ has irked former wrestling coach PR Sondhi