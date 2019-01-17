Ranveer Singh's action flick Simmba continues its victory run at Box Office — Here's film latest collections

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba' left the audience whistling in theatres. The film turned out to be a massive crowd puller and emerged Rohit Shetty's highest grosser ever it broke the records of 'Chennai Express'.

And continuing its winning streak at the box office, 'Simmba' has now earned over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest business collections of the film writing, "#Simmba [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr, Wed 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 231.31 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

#Simmba [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr, Wed 1.31 cr. Total: ₹ 231.31 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 17, 2019

The film has earned mostly mixed to positive reviews from the critics and has become Ranveer's highest opening film as of 2018. The film is doing reasonably well despite facing competition from fresh releases.

The film follows Sangram 'Simmba' Bhalerao, a corrupt police officer hailing from the same town as Singham, who is forced to lead a more righteous path after tragedy strikes those near him.

'Simmba' has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

'Simmba' is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Pictures and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions. It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.