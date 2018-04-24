Ranveer Singh's dance at 'Gully Boy' wrap party will give you much needed energy booster—Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of energy, Ranveer Singh is known for his quirkiness both on and off the sets. The talented actor will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' opposite Alia Bhatt. The shoot of the film was recently wrapped and guess what? The actor did dance and jam with the entire crew.

Several fan clubs of the actor took to Instagram/Twitter and shared his crazy dance videos. The actor, known for his out-of-box style sense can be seen wearing a bright yellow t-shirt and floral pants. Do not miss his shades, though!

'Gully Boy' is co-produced by Tiger Baby and Excel Entertainment productions. The movie is reportedly based on the lives of Vivian Fernandes aka Divine and Naezy known for their song 'Mere Gully Mein' in Mumbai. The film is scheduled to hit the screens on February 14, 2019.

Besides 'Gully Boy' Ranveer will also be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' opposite Sara Ali Khan. It is co-produced by Shetty and Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It is slated to hit the screens this year in December.