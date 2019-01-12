हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh's Simmba business gets affected by Uri, The Accidental Prime Minister?

The film currently stands with collection of Rs 215 crore.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s Simmba business gets affected by Uri, The Accidental Prime Minister?
Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's masala flick 'Simmba' has emerged as the biggest hit of his career. The film, directed by Rohit Shetty, is one of the top-grossing films of 2018 and easily sailed into 200 crore club. And even two weeks after the release, the film continues to have a blockbuster run at the ticket window. 

However, the film's business has been affected by multiple new releases — 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' and 'The Accidental Prime Minister'. And despite that it posted a decent collection figure on Friday, the numbers were surprisingly low in comparison to previous days. The screen count of the film has also been reduced after new films arrived in theatres. 

After a 15-day run at the Box Office, 'Simmba' stands with the net collections of Rs 215 crore. The film minted Rs 2.60 crore on Friday.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote, "#Simmba gets affected by multiple new releases... Despite reduction in screen count, posts a healthy number on third Fri... Third Sat and third Sun should again witness growth... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr. Total: ₹ 215.03 cr. India biz."  

Here's the day-wise collections of the film:

Jan 4: 9.02 cr
Jan 5: 13.32 cr
Jan 6: 49 cr
Jan 7: 16 cr
Jan 8: 6.03 cr
Jan 9: 5.31 cr
Jan 10: 4.29 cr
Jan 11: 2.60

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015. 

Ranveer will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

Tags:
Ranveer SinghSimmbasimmba box officesimmba collectionsUriThe Accidental Prime Minister

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close