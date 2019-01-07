Ranveer Singh's Simmba continues stronghold at ticket windows, becomes third highest grosser of 2018

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh's latest venture 'Simmba' has turned out to be complete masala, paisa-vasool flick. Though the opened to mixed reviews from the critics but despite that, it saw a fabulous start at the Box Office. Also starring Sara Ali Khan and Sonu Sood in key roles, the film continues its tremendous run at the ticket window unhindered.

'Simmba' has stood out as to be the biggest opener for Ranveer Singh and has become the third highest grosser of 2018, after 'Sanju' and 'Padmaavat'. The melodramatic, high-octane actioner currently stands with the total collection of Rs 190.64 crore.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote, "#Simmba refuses to slow down... Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2... Nears 200 cr mark... Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: 190.64 cr. India biz."

#Simmba refuses to slow down... Packs a solid punch in Weekend 2... Nears ₹ 200 cr mark... Emerges THIRD HIGHEST GROSSER of 2018, after #Sanju and #Padmaavat... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr. Total: ₹ 190.64 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Weekend 2: ₹ 39.83 cr

Total: ₹ 190.64 cr

India biz.#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2019

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. It is the eighth film of Rohit Shetty to cross Rs 100 crore mark on the ticket window.

It is the remake of 2015 released Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'. The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

'Simmba' was one of the most awaited releases of the year mainly for two reasons. First, that it is Ranveer's first film after his marriage to the beautiful Deepika Padukone. And second, that it is Sara Ali Khan's second release after her impressive debut in 'Kedarnath'.

The movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Shreyas Talpade and Karan Johar.