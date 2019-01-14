Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' continues to sway international Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh is riding high on the success of his latest release 'Simmba'. The bundle of energy Ranveer is basking in the glory of all the accolades and appreciation coming his way for starring in the Rohit Shetty masala directorial.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: "#Simmba crosses $ 12 million from international markets, after Weekend 3... Total till 13 Jan 2019: $ 12.230 million [₹ 86.61 cr]... Has emerged Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser in #Australia [A$ 1,439,876; still going strong]... #Overseas."

#Simmba crosses $ 12 million from international markets, after Weekend 3... Total till 13 Jan 2019: $ 12.230 million [₹ 86.61 cr]... Has emerged Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser in #Australia [A$ 1,439,876; still going strong]... #Overseas — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 14, 2019

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.