Ranveer Singh's Simmba emerges as Rohit Shetty's highest grosser

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest Simmba is on a winning spree. The film has emerged as Rohit Shetty's hightest grosser ever as the film has broken the records of Chennai Express. 

Ranveer Singh's Simmba emerges as Rohit Shetty's highest grosser

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's latest Simmba is on a winning spree. The film has emerged as Rohit Shetty's hightest grosser ever as the film has broken the records of Chennai Express. 

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Simmba crosses *lifetime biz* of #ChennaiExpress and emerges Rohit Shetty’s highest grosser... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.86 cr. Total: ₹ 227.71 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

 

