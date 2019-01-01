Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' inches towards the Rs 100 crore mark—Check out collections

New Delhi: Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' seems to have struck the right chord with the audience. The film has received a thumbs up from audience and critics and is performing well at the box office. 'Simmba' has Ranveer Singh playing the role of a cop while the gorgeous Sara Ali Khan plays his love interest. The film opened up to a great start of Rs 20 crores and is already inching towards the Rs 100 crore mark!

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest collection figures.

He wrote, “#Simmba ends 2018 on a thunderous note... Records superb numbers on Mon [31 Dec]... Will continue its victory march today [1 Jan]... It’s #Simmba wave at the BO... Fri 20.72 cr, Sat 23.33 cr, Sun 31.06 cr, Mon 21.24 cr [better than Fri]. Total: ₹ 96.35 cr. India biz.”

The film hit the screens on December 28 and is a full-on masala entertainer.

It is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

'Simmba' was one of the most awaited releases of the year mainly for two reasons. First, that it is Ranveer's first film after his marriage to the beautiful Deepika Padukone. And second, that it is Sara Ali Khan's second release after her impressive debut in 'Kedarnath'.

For the unversed, Sara is Saif Ali Khan's daughter from his first wife Amrita Singh. The actress left quite an impression in 'Kedarnath' and fans were eager to see her in 'Simmba'.