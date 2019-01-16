हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simmba

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' is unstoppable at box office—Check out collections

The film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan starrer 'Simmba' left the audience whistling in theatres. The film turned out to be a massive crowd puller and emerged Rohit Shetty's hightest grosser ever as the film broke records of 'Chennai Express'.

Continuing its winning streak at the box office, 'Simmba' has now earned over Rs 230 crore at the box office.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and wrote, “#Simmba continues to trend very well on weekdays... Will near ₹ 235 cr by end of Week 3... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr. Total: ₹ 230 cr. India biz.”

The film has been helmed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. 'Simmba' is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Pictures and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions. It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, Ranveer will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

