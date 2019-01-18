हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simmba

Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' on a record-breaking spree, sets Box Office on fire

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: The current number actor in B-Town, Ranveer Singh's latest release 'Simmba' has proved to be a gold digger at the Box Office. The film has ticked all the right boxes at the ticket counters and is unstoppable.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections. He wrote: “#Simmba got affected by new releases, but still has an outside chance of nearing ₹ 250 cr if it maintains the rhythm... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr, Mon 2.87 cr, Tue 2.29 cr, Wed 1.31 cr, Thu 1.18 cr. Total: ₹ 232.49 cr. India biz.”

Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.

