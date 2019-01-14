Ranveer Singh's Simmba refuses to slow down at the Box Office

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's Simmba refuses to budge at the Box Office. Despite several releases this week, Simmba has managed to maintain its pace and the numbers have only gone up since its release. The latest collection shows that it is the ultimate blockbuster film with over Rs 200 crores in its kitty till now.

Trade analyst and noted film critic Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to share the collections. He wrote, "#Simmba is rocking the BO... Will cross ₹ 225 cr mark today [Day 18]... Third Sun is double of third Fri, which indicates a fantastic hold... [Week 3] Fri 2.60 cr, Sat 4.51 cr, Sun 5.30 cr. Total: ₹ 224.84 cr. India biz. BLOCKBUSTER."

"#Simmba biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 150.81 cr

Week 2: ₹ 61.62 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 12.41 cr

Total: ₹ 224.84 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER.

#Simmba benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3

₹ 100 cr: Day 5

₹ 150 cr: Day 7

₹ 175 cr: Day 10

₹ 200 cr: Day 12

₹ 225 cr: Day 18

India biz, " another tweet read.

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Next, he will be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.