Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' refuses to stop at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba' refuses to exhaust its run at the box office and is still raking in moolah. The film released on December 28, 2018 and has been helmed by Rohit Shetty. It turned out to be a massive crowd puller and emerged Shetty's hightest grosser everby breaking records of 'Chennai Express'.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest collections of the film. He wrote, “#Simmba jumps on fourth Sat... Will witness bigger growth today... [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 234.37 cr. India biz”

#Simmba jumps on fourth Sat... Will witness bigger growth today... [Week 4] Fri 66 lakhs, Sat 1.22 cr. Total: ₹ 234.37 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 20, 2019

'Simmba' stars Sara Ali Khan as the female lead and Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad.

The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.

Coming to Ranveer, he will next be seen in Zoya Akhtar's 'Gully Boy' starring Alia Bhatt in the lead opposite him. The film is hitting the screens on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2019.