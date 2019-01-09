हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Simmba

Ranveer Singh's Simmba scores double century, sets Box Office on fire

The Rohit Shetty's directorial has breached the milestone of Rs 200 crore. 

Ranveer Singh&#039;s Simmba scores double century, sets Box Office on fire
Photo courtesy: Film still

New Delhi: The quirky, bundle of talent Ranveer Singh is on cloud nine at present. His latest release 'Simmba' has ticked the right boxes and has delivered spectacular performance at the ticket windows. The film by Rohit Shetty is a masala potboiler and is loved by the audiences.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the latest business collections of the film. He wrote, "And #Simmba roars louder with a DOUBLE CENTURY... Hits ₹ 200 cr mark... Shows solid hold on weekdays, which indicates it won’t slow down soon... [Week 2] Fri 9.02 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 17.49 cr, Mon 6.16 cr, Tue 6.03 cr. Total: ₹ 202.83 cr. India biz."

Taran also shared the day-wise collections of the film on Twitter: 

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. It is the eighth film of Rohit Shetty to cross Rs 100 crore mark on the ticket window. 

The film has become the biggest opener of Ranveer Singh till date. 'Simmba' has also surpassed the collection of Ranveer's 'Bajirao Mastani' which had a lifetime collection of Rs 184 crore. As per Box Of India report, the film is expected to have a lifetime business of Rs 250 crore. 

'Simmba' is the remake of 2015 released Telugu blockbuster 'Temper'. The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Pictures and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

The movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu,  Shreyas Talpade and Karan Johar in a special appearance. Some scenes from 'Simmba' were loosely inspired by the Telugu-language film 'Temper' (2015). 

