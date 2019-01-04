Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' sets Australia Box Office on fire – Check collections

New Delhi: The power-pack performer Ranveer Singh is currently enjoying a swell phase in his career. The actor is on an all-time personal and professional high where good filmmakers want to work with him and he has got the gorgeous Deepika Padukone as his life partner! All-in-all, it's has been a super journey for Ranveer, the actor.

His last release 'Simmba' added another feather to his cap. The movie has done incredibly well at the Box Office and is continuing its magic. It has not only been a great crowd puller at the domestic counters but has also proved to be an attraction abroad.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the Australia collections of the movie. He wrote: “#Padmaavat, #Sanju, #2Point0 [multiple languages] and now #Simmba... #Simmba joins the list of films that crossed A$ 1 mn in #Australia [2018 releases]… What’s amazing is that #Simmba attained the feat in just 7 days... Total till 3 Jan 2019: A$ 1,015,691 [₹ 5.01 cr]. @comScore”

'Simmba' has been directed by Rohit Shetty and stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role opposite Ranveer. The movie also stars Sonu Sood in a villainous role. It has been written by Yunus Sajawal and Sajid-Farhad. The venture is produced by Rohit Shetty under his banner Rohit Shetty Picturez and Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the banner Dharma Productions.

It happens to be a remake of Telugu blockbuster 'Temper' which released in 2015.