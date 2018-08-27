Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' sneak peek will make you eager for Dec release—Watch

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent, Ranveer Singh is currently busy shooting for Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba'. The film is high on the buzzword and rightly so. It stars Sara Ali Khan opposite Ranveer and the audiences can't wait to watch them together on the big screens.

The makers are gearing up for the December 2018 release of 'Simmba' and in order to keep the buzz going. Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared a sneak peek of what to expect from the larger-than-life project.

He wrote: “Getting geared up for Dec 2018 release... #Simmba stars Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan... Rohit Shetty directs.”

Sara is one of the star kids making her debut this year and is already one of the favourites on social media. The actress was earlier set to make her debut in 'Kedarnath' but due to some issues between the production house and the filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor, the film got delayed. It stars Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead. Although the differences have been sorted out, it looks unlikely that 'Kedarnath' will be her maiden release this year.

But even before her maiden movie, she bagged yet another big project in her kitty. She will be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in 'Simmba'. The film will be helmed by Rohit Shetty and co-produced by Karan Johar. The film is slated to hit the screens on December 28, 2018.

Ranveer meanwhile has some interesting projects like 'Gully Boy' and 'Takht' in his kitty. 

