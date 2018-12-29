Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' takes an impressive start at international box office

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan's 'Simmba' took a roaring start at the domestic box office. However, looks like the film has struck the right chord with the international audience as well! While the opening day collections of 'Simmba' domestically are Rs 20 crores, the film has minted over Rs 13 crores internationally as well.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the overseas collections. He wrote, “#Simmba takes an impressive start Overseas... Collects $ 1.884 mn [₹ 13.14 cr]… Key markets:USA-Canada: $ 488kUAE-GCC: Thu $ 372k, Fri $ 520k UK: $ 87k Australia + Fiji: $ 144k RoW: $ 273k”

The film witnessed a bumper opening and has dethroned Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Zero'. This Rohit Shetty helmer was like a breath of fresh air after a series of flops that hugely disappointed the cine-goers.

The film released on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It is jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens in 2020.