Ranveer Singh's 'Simmba' trailer to be out on this date, actor shares video—Watch

Ranveer has 'Simmba' lined-up for release on December 28, 2018.

Ranveer Singh&#039;s &#039;Simmba&#039; trailer to be out on this date, actor shares video—Watch

New Delhi: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's fairytale wedding at picturesque locales of Lake Como in Italy has been making the headlines and rightly so. Last night, the couple hosted a reception for family and relatives in Bangalore.

And they will be hosting a gala wedding reception for industry peeps in Mumbai on December 1, 2018. Soon after the festivities are over, the actors will get back to their work commitments.

Ranveer has 'Simmba' lined-up for release on December 28, 2018.

'Simmba' trailer will be unveiled on December 3 and the announcement has been made. Ranveer shared a video on Twitter where he talked about 'Bhai' filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

Watch:

Ranveer will be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' which also stars Sara Ali Khan in the lead role. The film will hit the screens on December 28, 2019. The film is a remake of 2015 Telugu blockbuster film Temper. It will be jointly produced by Rohit Shetty and Dharma Productions.

Also, Ranveer and Anil Kapoor will share the screen space together in Karan Johar's ambitious period drama 'Takht'. The film has an ensemble star cast with Ranveer, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor forming an incredible list of line-up.

The film will hit the screens only in 2020. 

