Manto

Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Nawazuddin Siddiqui attend special screening of 'Manto'

'Manto' is creating lot of buzz among the audience since its trailer release.

Mumbai: Bollywood celebrities including Rekha, Imtiaz Ali, Deepti Naval, Shabana Azmi and others attended a special screening of the film "Manto" starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as the Indo-Pakistani, Urdu author Saadat Hasan Manto.

'Manto' is creating lot of buzz among the audience since its trailer release. Makers of the film hosted the special screening on Monday here.

The other attendants were Shaad Ali, Rasika Dugal, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Mita Vashisht, Ila Arun, Aahana Kumra, Prateik Babbar, Ali Fazal, Rahul Bose, Ajit Andhare, Ishita Chauhan, Isha Koppikar, Sonali Kulkarni, Resul Pookutty, Jim Sarbh, Vikramaditya Motwane, Lillete Dubey, Mukesh Chhabra, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shaan.

Directed by Nandita Das, "Manto" is based on the 1940's post-Independence period of India. It is produced by HP Studios, Filmstoc, and Viacom 18 Motion Pictures.

Besides Nawazuddin in the title character, the movie also stars Tahir Raj Bhasin as the 40's Bollywood superstar Shyam Chadda and Rasika Dugal as Manto's wife, Safia.

The film premiered at this year's Cannes Film Festival and will release in Indian theatres on September 21.

 

