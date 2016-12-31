close
Release date of Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan's 'Rangoon' trailer revealed!

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 15:36
New Delhi: It is going to be a really HAPPY new year for Bollywood stars -  Shahid Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Kangana Ranaut – as the trailer of their upcoming film 'Rangoon' will be releasing in the very first month. 

It is being said that the trailer of the flick will be released on January 6 next year. Yayy!

However, not much have been revealed yet about the plot of the movie.But Shahid's look as an army officer got leaked during the shoot. 

And Kangana's avatar as Jaanbaaz Miss Julia, a 1940s action diva, is also out. The poster of the film within the film shows Kangana in a black outfit wielding a whip with a white stallion neighing close by. The movie poster is that of a Navroz Talkies production titled "Toofan Ki Beti". 

"Rangoon" - backed by Sajid Nadiadwala and Bhardwaj - is slated to release on February 23, 2017. 

(With IANS inputs)

First Published: Saturday, December 31, 2016 - 15:36

