Remo D'Souza's biggest dance film: Here's how much Varun Dhawan will be paid

Mumbai: Varun Dhawan, son of filmmaker David Dhawan, who made his Bollywood debut in Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012, has become one of the most sought-after actors in the Tinsel Town. He is also one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood today.

The hunk, who is basking in the success of his latest outing October, will romance Katrina Kaif for the first time in a Remo D'Souza film.

Choreographer-turned-filmmaker D'Souza is all set to direct the 'biggest dance film ever'! It will be a big budget film and the amount that has been reportedly offered to Varun is huge!

According to an India.com report, Varun has been offered a whopping Rs 32 crores for the film.

Katrina, who is the leading lady in the film will get somewhere close to Rs 7 crores while the filmmaker will get Rs 12 crores, the report added.

Since his debut, Varun has played the lead role in films - Main Tera Hero, Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badlapur, ABCD 2, Dilwale, Dishoom, Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Judwaa 2 and October.

He has essayed a variety of roles and has proved his versatility as an actor. Most of his films have raked in the moolah at the Box Office and hence his popularity.

Besides this dance film, Varun has Yash Raj Films' Sui Dhaaga - Made In India with Anushka Sharma and Karan Johar's multi-starrer Kalank in his kitty.

Made in 3D, the untitled dance film will also have dancing legend Prabhudheva besides renowned dancers Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande and Punit Pathak on board.

Varun and Remo had created magic at the Box Office with ABCD 2 which also starred Shraddha Kapoor.

Jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar and Lizelle D'Souza, the new dance film will be one of the biggest films to look forward to in 2019.