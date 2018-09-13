Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has opted out of 'Satellite Shankar', starring Sooraj Pancholi, owing to date issues.

She was rumoured to play a journalist in the film, according to a press release.

"Rhea and I were in talks regarding the film but due to her date issues, she couldn't be part of the film. She is a talented actor and I look forward to working with her in future," co-producer Murad Khetani said in a statement.

Rhea has seen success with 'Mere Dad Ki Maruti'. She also featured 'Bank Chor' and 'Dobaraa'. Her next release is Mahesh Bhatt-produced 'Jalebi'.Rhea Chakraborty opts out of Sooraj Pancholi's Satellite Shankar