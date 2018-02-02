Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari starrer 'Daas Dev' release date shifted

Mumbai: Daas Dev, director Sudhir Mishra's take on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's classic novel 'Devdas', is all set to hit the screens on March 9.

The film, which stars Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Rahul Bhat of Ugly fame, is presented by Storm Pictures and produced by Saptarishi Cinevision Production.

Set against the backdrop of Uttar Pradesh, Daas Dev is a film about power, love and addiction.

The film also features power packed performances from Vineet Singh, Saurabh Shukla and Vipin Sharma. Anurag Kashyap will be seen in a guest appearance in the film.

"We started with one of my friend telling me why you don't do Dev Das? I started working on it with a fellow writer and suddenly things started changing. I started feeling that Hamlet and Devdas were similar stories and then the Indian political situations came up and it became like a reverse journey of Devdas.

"I took the three characters of Devdas; Dev, Paro, and Chandramukhi. As I was working, Shakespeare intruded and I allowed him to. Ultimately, it became a film about power as it gets in the way of love. I am glad that finally my film has a release date i.E 9th March 2018 and all the hard work that my team has put in will be paid off," said Mishra.