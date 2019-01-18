Richa Chadha sizzles in 12 different avatars for 'Shakeela' calendar—See pics

New Delhi: Talented actress Richa Chadha got immense recognition after her maiden movie 'Gangs Of Wasseypur' became a super success. Her performance in the classic hit was noticed and applauded. The fine actress then went on to win a million hearts in a commercially successful 'Fukrey' series.

Her character Bholi Punjaban etched a strong memory in viewers minds. The immensely talented actress is now gearing up for the release of her much-talked-about venture 'Shakeela'. The film is based on the life of controversial actress Shakeela, who featured in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada films. She ruled the 80s and 90s pulp movies era.

The makers decided to launch a calendar with 12 different avatars of Richa where she can be seen channelling her inner 'Shakeela'. BollywoodLife.com shared the calendar posters.

Check it out here:

The calendar was unveiled on January 17, 2019. The 'Shakeela' biopic is helmed by Indrajit Lankesh. The release date of the project is yet to be announced.

It also stars classic actor Pankaj Tripathi opposite Richa Chadha in the lead role.