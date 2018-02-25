RIP Sridevi: 10 memorable songs featuring India’s female superstar

Sridevi, India’s first female superstar, died at the age of 54 after suffering a cardiac arrest late on Saturday night. And it came as a big shock for Bollywood fraternity and fans alike. There was hardly anyone, including megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who even believed the news in the first instance, but once the reports were confirmed, media was flooded with tributes and condolences for the megastar.

Sridevi started her film journey at the age of four, but made her formal debut in Bollywood with ‘Solva Sawan’ in 1978. However, before venturing into Bollywood, Sridevi became a known face in south Indian film industry. She made her debut as a child artist in Tamil film ‘Thunaivan’ in 1969, and later went on to work in Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada films.

Sridevi's beguiling eyes, scintillating screen presence and acting prowess soon made her one of the most sought-after actors in the Hindi film industry. But what her fans remember most today is her iconic dance numbers – from Hawa Hawaai (Mr India) to Mere haatho mein nau-nau churiya (Chandni) to Mavrai Majhi (English Vinglish).

Here’s a look at some of them:

1. Mere Haathon mein – Chandni

2. Na Jaane kahan se aayi hai – Chaalbaaz

3. Naino mein sapna – Himmatwala

4. Hawa Hawaai – Mr India

5. Har kisi ko nahi milta – Janbaaz

6. Chudiya khanak gayi – Lamhe

7. Chandni o meri Chandni – Chandni

8. Kaate nahi kat te – Mr India

9. Main teri dushman, dushman tu mera – Nagina

10. Navrai Majhi – English Vinglish

Besides having an amazing oncreen persona, Sridevi was also an accompalished actor, who made remarkable contribution to the entertainment industry. While Bollywood buffs remember her for the menace she was in films like Naagin, she is also remembered for being the bubbly Manju in Chalbaaz. And we also cannot forget film like Lamhe and English Vinglish, where we saw a completely different avatar of the actress. While she passed away leaving everyone shocked, she will certainly never be gone from the hearts and minds of those who have endured her film journey.