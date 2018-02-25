RIP Sridevi: Here are the best on-screen pairings of the actress

New Delhi: Bollywood lost its 'Chandni' on February 24, 2018. The beautiful and iconic actress, Sridevi passed away in Dubai following a cardiac arrest. The incident, that occurred around midnight has left the nation in a state of shock.

Several Bollywood celebs have expressed their condolences and grief at this dark time.

Sridevi made her Bollywood debut with ‘Solva Sawan’ in 1978 but had begun acting at the age of four! The actress appeared in a number of Tollywood films before marking her debut in Bollywood.

She has been paired with a number of actors in her career span of over four decades. Here's a look at the best on-screen pairings of the gorgeous actress:

Anil Kapoor

Anil Kapoor and Sridevi remain a favourite when it comes to on-screen pairings. The duo has done a number of films together including 'Mr India', 'Heer Ranjha', 'Lamhe', 'Janbaaz' and so on.

Kamal Haasan

Sridevi has also shared screen space with iconic actor Kamal Haasan Sridevi romanced Kamal in a number of hit films such as 'Neela Malargal', 'Varamayin Niram Sigappu', 'Moondram Pirai' (Sadma in Hindi), 'Vazhvey Maayam', 'Meendum Kokila' and 'Manidharil Ithanai Nirangala'.

Rajinikanth

Megastar Rajinikanth appeared with the gorgeous Sridevi in a number of movies. The list includes 'Dharma Yuddham', 'Aayiram Janmamgal', 'Naan Adimai Illai' and 'Vanakkatukuriya Kathaliye'.

Jeetendra

Jeetendra and Sridevi have appeared together in movies including 'Sone Pe Suhaaga', 'Dil Lagake Dekho', 'Aulad, Majaal', 'Himmatwala' and so on.

Rishi Kapoor

This is another on-screen pairing that remains etched in the hearts. The cult classic film, 'Chandni', paired Sridevi opposite, Rishi Kapoor. They also shared screen space in 'Nagina', 'Gurudev', 'Banjaran' and 'Kaun Sachcha Kaun Jhootha'.

Amitabh Bachchan

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared screen space with Sridevi in films such as 'Khuda Gawah', 'Aakhree Raasta' and 'Inquilaab'.