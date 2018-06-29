हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu starrer Mulk teaser out - Watch

Mumbai: Anubhav Sinha's Mulk teaser starring Rishi Kapoor and Taapsee Pannu is out. The film based on true events, Mulk is a courtroom drama that revolves around the real-life struggles of a common man.

Taapsee who has delivered intense performances in films such as Pink and Naam Shabana plays an advocate in the film.

Check out the teaser of the film which is slated to release on July 27, here:

The social-thriller jointly produced by Deepak Mukut & Anubhav Sinha will also feature Ashutosh Rana, Prateik Babbar, Rajat Kapoor and Neena Gupta. 
Mulk is apparently Rishi's quickest film. He took to Twitter while filming the project to write: "We will be done in another threee days. Quickest film I have made in 27/28 days without compromises. No regrets on the three-hour make-up too." (sic).

The veteran also apparently told the director how hard he was making him work for Mulk, a film which has been shot in Varanasi and Lucknow.

"I didn't work as hard in 'Bobby' as you are making me work in 'Mulk'. Rishi Kapoor to me this morning. Compliment hi hai na (It's a compliment, right)," he said.

Sinha has cast 12 actors from Lucknow in the film and the list includes Ashok Lal, Ekram Khan, Jitendra Awasthi, Mahendra, Narendra Panjwani, Padam Kirti, Prafulla Pandey, Naval Shukla, Raju Pandey, Rubal Jain, Dayveer Singh Yadav and Vinay Ghoshal.

(With IANS inputs)

