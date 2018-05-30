Rishi Kapoor ecstatic over '102 Not Out' earning Rs 83 cr worldwide

New Delhi: Filmmaker Umesh Shukla's slice-of-life drama '102 Not Out' not only clicked with the critics but also with the masses who watched the family drama in huge numbers. The Box Office report suggests that the film has managed to continue is steady pace and the cash registers are still ringing loud.

Ecstatic over its magical run at the Box Office, veteran actor Rishi Kapoor took to Twitter and shared a poster of the film thanking his fans. It also revealed that the movie has raked in over Rs 83 crore worldwide.

Check it out here:

According to noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film had already crossed Rs 50 crore mark domestically.

Check his tweet:

#102NotOut is 50 NOT OUT... Crosses ₹ 50 cr mark... [Week 4] Fri 33 lakhs, Sat 58 lakhs, Sun 75 lakhs, Mon 26 lakhs. Total: ₹ 50.01 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2018

The film is based on the Gujarati play written by Saumya Joshi by the same name. The filmmaker has tapped their chemistry and the love-hate relationship existing between a 75-year-old son and a father, who is 102 and so full of life. Besides Bachchan and Kapoor senior, '102 Not Out' stars Jimit Trivedi.

Bachchan senior and Rishi Kapoor have delivered some of the most memorable ventures together such as Kabhie Kabhie (1976), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Naseeb (1981), Coolie (1983) and Ajooba (1991).

Director Umesh Shukla has previously directed classic drama 'Oh My God' featuring Paresh Rawal and Akshay Kumar in lead roles. The film was widely appreciated by the audiences.

The film faced tough competition from Alia Bhatt starrer 'Raazi' but yet maintained its grip at the Box Office. Both the films have done decent business and continue to hold ground at the ticket counters.