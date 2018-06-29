हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor shares throwback pic where Salman-Saif-Akshay-Ajay extend support to 'Sanju'

The film hit the screens on June 29, 2018.

New Delhi: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor is an avid social media user and does not refrain from calling a spade a spade. He recently took to Twitter and shared a major throwback picture of Bollywood A-listers—Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn extending their support to Sanjay Dutt in a unique way.

The superstars can be seen holding posters of 'Sanju We Are With You' as a mark of showing solidarity to the controversial star Dutt. Rishi Kapoor captioned the picture as: “Thank you! These people been promoting the film ever since!”

Ranbir Kapoor has played the titular of Sanjay Dutt in the biopic 'Sanju' which has opened in theatres today. The film is helmed by maverick director Rajkumar Hirani and has received a positive response from the audience on social media so far.

Dutt has had many ups and downs in his personal and professional life which has been presented in the 70 mm format before the audiences. The Kapoor lad has transformed himself so much so that it becomes hard to make any difference between the reel and the real Sanjay Dutt.

'Sanju' has an ensemble star cast with the likes of Ranbir playing the titular role of Dutt. It stars Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal, Manisha Koirala, Anushka Sharma, Karishma Tanna, Jim Sarbh to name a few.

Expectations are high from this one as Ranbir has put in a lot of hard work to completely transform himself into looking like the real-life Dutt.

