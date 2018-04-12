Ronnie Screwvala to producer Sara Ali Khan-Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Kedarnath

Kedarnath - One of the most passionate projects of Abhishek Kapoor went on a back burner following a fallout between the director and producer Prernaa Arora. The film was meant to launch Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan career in the Hindi cinema.

Later, it was also reported that due to the legal battle between the duo, the project has been shelved. But now, it seems that the film is back on track. According to media reports, Ronnie Screwvala, who worked with Abhishek in 2013 for 'Kai Po Che', is all set to co-produce the film with him. Reportedly, he has cleared all the dues that were supposed to be given to the previous producers.

Earlier, the movie was being jointly made by KriArj Entertainment, T-Series, Balaji Motion Pictures and director Abhishek Kapoor's Guy In The Sky Pictures (GITS). The first schedule of the film has already been completed in Uttarakhand. After a long hiatus, the next schedule of the film is all set to take in Mumbai later this month.

Earlier, Abhishek had shared the first poster of 'Kedarnath' on his Instagram account with the caption, "The night before 1 st day of shoot is always a long one.. the excitement is pulsating and the teams raring to go. Day kicks off at 5 am but before i hit the sack..heres the 1st look of our latest obsession #kedarnath #kedarnathfirstlook share the love @sushantsinghrajput #saraalikhan @Kriarj @tseries.official, @iprernaarora @ekmainaurektu7_ @balajimotionpictures @pragyadav @guyintheskypictures @kanika.d."

Film 'Kedarnath' is about a love story set in the backdrop of the floods that wrecked the temple town in June 2013. Apart from Sara, the film also stars Sushant Singh Rajput in a pivotal role. The film is scheduled to release in December this year.