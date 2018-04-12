Sadak 2: Sanjay Dutt, Alia Bhatt spotted outside Mahesh Bhatt's office — See pics

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt, who has been looking forward to the release of his biopic, 'Sanju', helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, is apparently in talks with director Mahesh Bhatt for the sequel to 1991 released 'Sadak'.

Earlier, reports said that the film would see Sanjay and Pooja reprising their roles in the movie. Words were also there Alia would also be a part of the project. And on Thursday, Sanjay and Alia were clicked outside the office of Mahesh Bhatt.

Check out the photos of Sanjay and Alia outside Mahesh Bhatt's office:

The film is expected to go on floors in 2019 and is also likely to feature Alia ina pivotal role.

While there has been no official confirmation from the makers or actors, several reports claimed that Pooja Bhatt is all excited about the project. The 46-year-old actress-filmmaker recently shared an old photo of father Mahesh with Sanjay from the sets of 'Sadak' and captioned it, "Flashback-First day of shooting for Sadak at Mukesh Mills.We were shooting an action sequence that I was not part of but was always more interested in what happened behind the camera hence tagged along!"

She further wrote, "Can’t wait for Sadak2! Gratitude to @maheshfilm and Vishesh Films for giving us a film that will be mentioned in all our obituaries. Next up? Sadak part two of course! #Sadak #Sadak2 #cultfilm #smashhit #thosewerethedays #unafraidtostandout #theroaring90s #MaheshBhatt #Sanjaydutt #poojabhatt #behindthescenes #filmmaking #filmmakinglife #flashback #memories."

She also shared another photo, a recent one, of Sanjay and father Mahesh Bhatt sharing a candid moment on her Instagram handle.

Meanwhile, 1991 released 'Sadak' is also fondly remembered for the late Sadashiv Amrapurkar's award-winning performance as the film's villain Maharani.