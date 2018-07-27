हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
saheb biwi aur gangster 3 movie review

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Critics have this to say about Sanjay Dutt starrer

The film is the third part of the hit franchise 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'.

Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 movie review: Critics have this to say about Sanjay Dutt starrer

New Delhi: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia is back with 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3' and the movie has hit the screens today (July 27). It has an ensemble star cast with Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan in pivotal parts.

The film is the third part of the hit franchise 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster'. It has been produced by Rahul Mittra.

We thought of compiling some of the critic reactions after watching the film. Take a look and decide whether you want to watch this entertainer over the weekend:

With so many characters there is often a problem of plenty, but with taut writing and an unpredictable narrative, writers Sanjay Chouhan and Tigmanshu Dhulia manage to stay ahead of the curve. Of course, Dhulia falls prey to usual pitfalls of a forgettable item number and a totally avoidable love song, but what redeems him are the crisp punch-packed dialogues, which are less dramatic and more effective. Overall, with a screenplay that surprises and performances to match, SBG3 successfully takes the legacy forward with minor bumps on the way.

Timesofindia.com

 

To be fair, Sanjay Dutt’s inclusion in the cast makes the series bigger but it also snatches the focus from its old characters. Jimmy Shergill, among the most capable actors in the first two films, gets a chance to redeem himself only in the second half. The damage is irrevocable though. Mahie Gill’s conniving queen act is absurd beyond comprehension. In her defence, she swirls, screams and spills her drink more fluently than before but there is no method in this madness anymore. Hindustan Times

It has taken the third Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster instalment five years to take shape. One had expected time to add value to it. That does not seem to have happened. Devoid of the delirious energy, sly swerves and deeply melancholic core that defined the earlier entries, Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 struggles, for the most part, to hit the ground and run. Its sparks, too far and few between to form a recognizable pattern, do not yield the expected full-fledged firestorm. The desperate and devious methods that the greedy, going-for-broke men and women take recourse to fall all too quickly into a mechanical rut. NDTV.com

 

