हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer out: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill are set to blow your mind—Watch

Can't wait for July 27? We feel the same way!

Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailer out: Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill are set to blow your mind—Watch
Image Courtesy: YouTube Grab

New Delhi: Sanjay Dutt and Jimmy Sheirgill starrer 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' is a much-awaited venture. The movie also stars  Mahi Gill and Chitrangada Singh in pivotal roles. The trailer of the film has just been released and it has further raised the excitement for of the film.

'Saheb Biwi aur Gangster 3' created quite a spark ever since the first look was out and since then it has been hard to wait for the release. Sanjay Dutt intrigued us all in the first look posters of the film.

'Sanju' baba will play the role of a gangster while Jimmy plays the 'Saheb'.

Check out the trailer right here:

Can't wait for July 27? We feel the same way!

The film looks like a perfect birthday gift for Sanju Baba, who celebrates his birthday on July 29. The previous two outings of 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster' have been successful and received a positive word of mouth publicity. The first instalment released in 2011 and starred Jimmy Shergill as Saheb, Mahie Gill as his Biwi and Randeep Hooda as the gangster-lover.

The movie is directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia and is produced by Rahul Mittra. It also stars Deepak Tijori, Kabir Bedi, Nafisa Ali, Rahul Mittra, Deepraj Rana, Soha Ali Khan in important parts.

Tigmanshu Dhulia's last directorial venture was 'Raag Desh' which got critical acclaim.

Tags:
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3 trailerSanjay DuttJimmy Sheirgill

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close