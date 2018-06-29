हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sahib

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 motion poster has got us hooked! Watch

It is the third instalment in the series of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise.

Sahib, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 motion poster has got us hooked! Watch
Pic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: Filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's upcoming thriller 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3' looks like an intriguing and interesting watch. The makers have released a new motion poster and it has got us hooked. And that's because of the heart-thumping background score.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the motion poster. The trailer will be unveiled on June 30, 2018, and film is set to hit the screens on July 27.

He wrote: “Trailer out tomorrow... New motion poster of #SahebBiwiAurGangster3 ... Stars Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Chitrangda Singh, Mahie Gill, Kabir Bedi, Deepak Tijori and Nafisa Ali... Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia... 27 July 2018 release... #SBG3Trailer”

It is the third instalment in the hit series of Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster franchise which was first started in 2011. The film has an ensemble star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Shergill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan. 

The film is produced by Rahul Mitra. So, are you planning to watch this thriller next month?

 

Tags:
SahibBiwi Aur Gangster 3Biwi Aur Gangster 3 motion posterBiwi Aur Gangster 3 teaserSanjay DuttJimmy SheirgillChitrangda SinghMahie GillBollywood

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close