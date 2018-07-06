हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3

Sahib Biwi Aur Gangster 3 new poster: Sanjay Dutt's intense eyes, Chitrangada Singh's sultry charms piques our interest

It is the third instalment in the hit series of 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' franchise which was first started in 2011

Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: One of Sanjay Dutt's most-awaited films 'Saheb Biwi Aur Gangster 3' looks like a thrilling watch. After unveiling an intriguing motion poster, the makers have dropped a new poster that would certainly pique your interest.

In the poster, Sanjay Dutt's intense eyes and Chitrangada Singh's sultry look steal the show. While Jimmy Sheirgill looks suave in a black bandhgala.

Sharing the new poster, Sanju wrote, "Iss bar khel mein hai aur zyada khatra aur dhoom! Pesh hai ek aur #SBG3Poster . Coming to cinemas on July 27. 

@JimmySheirgill @SBG3Film #MahieGill @IChitrangda @sakpataudi

Produced by @rahulmittra13, Directed by @dirtigmanshu and Presented by @rajuchadhawave

It is the third instalment in the hit series of 'Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster' franchise which was first started in 2011. The film has an ensemble star cast of Sanjay Dutt, Jimmy Sheirgill, Mahi Gill, Chitrangada Singh and Soha Ali Khan. 

The film is produced by Rahul Mitra. So, are you planning to watch this thriller next month?

