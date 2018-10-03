Saif Ali Khan returns to production with Black Knight Films, to produce Nitin Kakkar's Jawani Janeman

New Delhi: It was almost nine years ago when actor Saif Ali Khan set up his production house, 'Illuminati Films', with his friend and partner Dinesh Vijan. Their first release 'Love Aaj Kal' became a major commercial and critical success.

Following the success of 'Love Aaj Kal', Illuminati Films released its second project, 'Agent Vinod', an action-thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan. Upon release, the film opened to mixed reviews and underperformed at the Box Office.

After this, the duo worked together and made films such as 'Cocktail', 'Go Goa Gone' and 'Lekar Hum Deewana Dil.' The last movie they produced under the banner was 'Happy Ending', which released in 2014. Later, Dinesh set up his own production house and produced 'Stree', 'Badlapur' and 'Hindi Medium'.

Now, we have learnt that Saif, too, is returning to production with filmmaker Jay Shewakramani. However, the Chhote Nawab won't be reviving Illuminati Films and instead, he has come with a new production banner, 'Black Knight Films'.

Talking about the project, the film will be titled 'Jawani Janeman' and will be a family comedy. It will go on floors in 2019 and will feature the 48-year-old actor in the lead. It will be directed by Nitin Kakkar of 'Filmistaan' fame.

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh too confirmed the reports and shared a post writing, "IT'S OFFICIAL... Saif Ali Khan's Black Knight Films and Jay Shewakramani's Northern Lights Films join hands for their first venture together... Titled #JawaniJaneman... Directed by Nitin Kakkar... Starts 2019."

Earlier, the buzz was that the makers have roped in Saif and Amrita Singh’s daughter, Sara Ali Khan, for the film as well. However, the report was turned down by Shewakramani.

A source told After Hrs, "Saif had been planning to set up his own banner and start producing films again. He has the business and creative acumen for it and was looking to get an entire team in place before the big announcement."

