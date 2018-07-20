हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn's Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior?

The two actors have worked in Kachche Dhaage (1999), LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006).  

Saif Ali Khan to play antagonist in Ajay Devgn&#039;s Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior?

Mumbai: Though the makers haven't revealed much about the film Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn in the titular role, speculations are rife that Saif Ali Khan may be roped in to play the main antagonist.

Reports suggest that the makers have Saif on their mind for the role of Udaybhan Rathod, fort-keeper under Jai Singh I, the Mughal Army Chief.

According to a report in dnaindia.com, Saif's representative has denied development on this front. But if Saif is finalised, then Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior will be his fourth film with Devgn.

The two actors have worked in Kachche Dhaage (1999), LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006).

Omkara gave an opportunity to Saif to add a new dimension to his acting career. As Langda Tyagi, Saif proved that he could essay a ruthless character in style and effortlessly. Omkara had Ajay as the protagonist. It was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and was an adaptation of William Shakespeare's Othello.

Ajay unveiled the first poster of the film on this day last year.

He wrote: "He fought for his People, his Soil & his King Chhatrapati Shivaji. The unsung warrior of glorious Indian history, Subedar Taanaji Malusare. (sic)."

Subedar Taanaji Malusare, an able warrior, fought for his people, motherland and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Om Raut will direct the period film based on one of the glorious chapters of Indian history. The film will reportedly narrate the events that led to the Battle of Sinhagad and the war itself.

The battle took place on the night of February 4, 1670, at the fort of Sinhagad near the city of Pune. The efforts put by Malusare to win the Singhad Fort will be showcased in the film.

