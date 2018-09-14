Saif Ali Khan's 'Baazaar' to hit the screens on this date!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's upcoming thriller 'Baazaar' created quite a stir when its first look poster was released. Soon, the film's release date was pushed ahead for an indefinite time leaving the viewers a little disappointed. But now, the makers have finally announced a new release date and the fans can be happy!

'Baazaar' is written by Nikkhil Advani, Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh. It has been directed by Gauravv K Chawla. Nikkhil took to his Twitter handle and shared the release date. The film is hit the screens on October 26, 2018.

He wrote: “Baazaar chalu che!!!” Excited to announce our next in born, in bred and in house chokras step into the world. @gauravvkchawla you’re up!!! @EmmayEntertain @monishaadvani @madhubhojwani @KytaProductions @Viacom18Movies @BaazaarFilm #Oct26”

'Baazaar' features Saif Ali Khan, Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte in lead roles while Rohan Mehra makes his debut with this film. He is veteran actor Vinod Mehra's son.

The drama is set in the backdrop of money, power and business. It will show how relationships change and is largely based on the Stock market gamble.