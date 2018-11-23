हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan's crime-drama Baazaar continues to mint money at Box Office

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan's latest release 'Baazaar', which saw a poor start of Rs 3.07 crore, has been facing a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' which is still minting money at the Box Office. 

'Baazaar' which had a sluggish start of Rs 3.07 crore, is in its fifth-week run and stands with the net collection of Rs 27.44 crore. Though Saif has received praises for his performance as a Gujarati businessman, the film has overall received mixed reviews from critics as well as the audience. 

The film managed to collection Rs 18.05 crore in the first week since there wasn't any competition from any other film. However, the collection didn't rise much after that. 

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the latest figures on Twitter, writing, "#Baazaar continues to add to its total, despite new releases affecting its biz...Week 1: 18.05 cr / 1125 screens. Week 2: 6.68 cr / 902 screens. Week 3: 1.48 cr / 113 screens. Week 4: 1.23 cr / 206 screens. Total: 27.44 cr. Running at 133 screens in Week 5. India biz."

It is to be noted that despite the low start, its collection is way higher that Saif's recent released - 'Kaalakaandi' (Rs 1.25 crore) and 'Chief' (Rs 1.05 crore).

'Baazaar' is a business crime drama directed by Gauravv K. Chawla and stars Chitrangada Singh and Radhika Apte among others. The film is set in the backdrop of money, power and business, largely based on the Stock market. 

The film is facing a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Badhaai Ho' which has cemented its position at the Box Office. The collections of 'Badhaai Ho' (eighth day) was remarkably better than 'Baazaar' considering that the film is in its second-week run. While 'Baazaar' collected Rs 3.40 crore and 4.10 cr on Friday and Saturday, 'Badhaai Ho' made Rs 3.40 cr and 6.50 cr respectively. 

The Saif Ali Khan starrer can regain the lost ground if its scorers higher numbers of day 3 and subsequently. 

