Ahan Shetty

Sajid Nadiadwala ropes in Milan Luthria for Suniel Shetty's son Ahan's debut

Ahan's debut film is scheduled to release in May 2019.

New Delhi: It is well known that Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty is gearing up to enter the film industry and the young boy had been taking training classes for the same. Now, as per latest reports, Ahan is all set to all set to make his Bollywood debut with the Hindi remake of Telugu hit film RX 100. 

Noted trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Thursday confirmed the news and said that filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala, who had produced Suniel Shetty's second film 'Waqt Hamara Hai' in 1993, will launch the actor in Bollywood. Sajid has roped in director Milan Luthria for the remake of Telugu hit RX100. "IT'S OFFICIAL... Sajid Nadiadwala ropes in director Milan Luthria for Ahan Shetty’s debut... An official remake of #Telugu hit #RX100," he tweeted. 

Last month, both Suniel and Ahan shared the news on the social media with their fans. 22-year-old Ahan tranded big time after the announcement of the film. 

Though Suniel Shetty did not reveal much about the cast or the tentative title of the Sajid Nadiadwala film, the 57-year-old actor said that Ahan will start shooting for the movie soon. "He is a simple boy and God has been kind to him. He will start shooting his film soon. He has associated with a good script, producer and director in his debut film," Suniel Shetty told IANS. 

At the same time, Suniel's daughter Athiya has started shooting for her next film 'Motichoor Chaknachoor', also starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Speaking about his daughter's upcoming films, Suniel said, "Athiya has signed three to four films. She has started shooting for Motichoor Chaknachoor in Bhopal. She is very excited and happy, so I am feeling satisfied that she is doing quality work." 

Athiya was launched by Salman Khan in 2015 released 'Hero' opposite Sooraj Pancholi. She later appeared in comedy-drama 'Mubarakan' starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'Cruz.

