Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's 'Tiger Zinda Hai' RELEASE DATE will make your Christmas Merry!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan and desi Barbie Doll Katrina Kaif's much-talked about upcoming venture 'Tiger Zinda Hai' is creating a lot of buzz and why not! After all, the crazy fans will get to see their favourite jodi of Salman and Katrina together on reel one more time.

'Tiger Zinda Hai' happens to be the sequel of 2014 blockbuster hit 'Ek Tha Tiger', which was directed by Kabir Khan. The sequel will be helmed by 'Sultan' director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Ali has even started off with location hunting for the film. He posted some pictures and a video from Morocco. Recently, noted trade expert and critic Taran Adarsh posted the release date of 'Tiger Zinda Hai' which is December 22, 2017, just a few days ahead of Christmas.

Clarification... #TigerZindaHai to release on 22 Dec 2017 [Fri]... Christmas on 25 Dec [Mon]... SOLID 4-day weekend on the cards! — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 7, 2017

Friday Azaan in Marrakesh #Morocco Kick start @TigerZindaHai Location scout. Countdown begins. pic.twitter.com/qRGa9xBr53 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 6, 2017

Freezing early https://t.co/Dt0XpAqY4y tiger and locations in B/W. pic.twitter.com/aFk2gtKtT3 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 7, 2017

Such a great festive time will definitely add to the Box Office success of blockbuster Khan's venture.