Salman Khan and Priyanka Chopra's Twitter banter is epic

Mumbai: Salman Khan displayed his witty side by reminding Priyanka Chopra the leading lady of Bharat that the film is in the Hindi language. The hunk of an actor took a dig (in good humour though) at Priyanka who has been busy with her Hollywood projects of late.

He wrote:

"#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019 (sic)."

#Bharat .. welcomes u back home @priyankachopra . See u soon .. By the way humari film Hindi hai ;) . @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) 18 April 2018

Priyanka, whose previous Bollywood film was Prakash Jha's Jai Gangaajal in 2016 took to Twitter to respond to Salman's tweet.

She wrote: "UP Bareilly की पली बड़ी हूँ जनाब.... #DesiGirl forever.

Very happy to be a part of #Bharat and see all of u on set!!

@beingsalmankhan @atulreellife @aliabbaszafar #Eid2019 (sic)."

The former Miss World wrote in Hindi and said that she was raised in UP's Bareilly and hence she will be a Desi girl forever.

Well, their Twitter banter reflects the chemistry they share off the screen.

Priyanka has worked with Ali is Gunday, co-starring Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor in 2014. It is a reunion of sorts for her not just with Ali but with Salman too!

The former Miss World will be share screen space with Salman after a hiatus of 10 years. She has worked with Salman in films - Mujhse Shaadi Karogi in 2004, Salaam-e-Ishq in 2007 and God Tussi Great Ho in 2008.

It will be interesting to see the kind of chemistry the two will share on screen in the film set in the backdrop of India in the 1940s.