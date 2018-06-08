हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Salman Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's eternal bromance in this throwback pic will make you nostalgic

Salman and Shah Rukh who played brothers in the reincarnation drama directed by Rakesh Roshan have shared screen space in a couple of more films.  

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan&#039;s eternal bromance in this throwback pic will make you nostalgic

Mumbai: Filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar took to Twitter Friday to share a throwback pic of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan from their blockbuster film Karan Arjun. 

Zafar posted the pic with a caption that reads: "What a lovely picture, all time favourites #karanarjun (sic)."

The duo has worked in Hum Tumhare Hai Sanam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and has done special appearances in films Tubelight and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega. Shah Rukh had played a magician named Goga Pasha in Salman's Tubelight, a film that released on Eid in 2017.

Salman will reportedly do a cameo in Shah Rukh's upcoming film Zero which is slated to release in December this year.

For the unversed, Salman is shooting for Zafar's Bharat and is looking forward to the release of Remo D'Souza's Race 3.

Bharat will be Salman's third film with Zafar after Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Must Watch

