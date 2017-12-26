Salman Khan-Anil Kapoor cut birthday cake on 'Race 3' sets—Pic proof

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan must be riding high on the success of his latest outing 'Tiger Zinda Hai' which has smashed the Box Office and minted huge moolah. The film has earned over Rs 114 crore in mere three days.

The actor will be seen next in 'Race 3' for which he is shooting currently. The film also stars veteran star Anil Kapoor in a pivotal part. While Anil had his birthday on December 24, the Khan of all seasons has his birthday on December 27 respectively.

Both the actors celebrated their birthday and cut the cake on the sets of 'Race 3' and Anil Kapoor shared the photo on Twitter. The noted actor looks dapper in black while Salman looks breezy in a formal shirt.

Who says an on-set birthday has to be boring?! My Birthday was made extra special by the @SKFonline & @tipsofficial teams! Thank you all for your love & wishes! pic.twitter.com/R246bYoYpM — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 26, 2017

'Race 3' will be high on glamour and action with Salman in the lead. Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Saqib Saleem and Bobby Deol will be seen in important roles. The venture is backed by Tips Films and directed by choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

The earlier 'Race' franchise had Saif Ali Khan in the lead role.